Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Holdings Decreased by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. reduced its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $127.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $99.60 and a 1 year high of $131.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.51.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

