Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.32

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3166 per share on Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of VCIT traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.74. The stock had a trading volume of 6,777,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,019,853. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.43 and a 12-month high of $84.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.97 and its 200 day moving average is $81.17.
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Energy Vault Soars 100%: CEO Shares Why in MarketBeat Exclusive
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Meta’s Q3 Earnings Beat—Is This Dip a Golden Entry Opportunity?
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Top Nuclear Stocks Thriving on Soaring Energy Demand
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.