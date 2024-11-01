Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) to Issue Dividend of $0.21

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2123 per share on Tuesday, November 5th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VGLT traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,227,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334,365. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.97. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.13 and a fifty-two week high of $63.41.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.