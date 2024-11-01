Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) to Issue Dividend of $0.21

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2123 per share on Tuesday, November 5th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VGLT traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,227,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334,365. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.97. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.13 and a fifty-two week high of $63.41.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
