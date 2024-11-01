Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is Human Investing LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Human Investing LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,499 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of Human Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Human Investing LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $28,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSV. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 26,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 19,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

BSV traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.45. 225,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,834,685. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.30. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.14 and a 1 year high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

