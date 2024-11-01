Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 82.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,454 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 9,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $235.64 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $176.18 and a 52 week high of $242.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.76. The firm has a market cap of $58.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

