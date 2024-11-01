Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 6.8% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $50,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $3.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $526.53. 592,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,230,559. The stock has a market cap of $477.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $391.92 and a 52 week high of $538.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $522.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $502.18.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

