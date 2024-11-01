Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lessened its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,689 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.1% of Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $43,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,203,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546,192 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,383,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,338,681,000 after purchasing an additional 277,818 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,212,930,000 after buying an additional 10,393,926 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,542,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,272,751,000 after buying an additional 160,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 57,975.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,915,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,904,000 after buying an additional 7,902,121 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock traded up $5.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $528.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,854,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,236,511. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $522.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $502.18. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $391.92 and a fifty-two week high of $538.76.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

