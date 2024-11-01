Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Position Boosted by Human Investing LLC

Human Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares during the quarter. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Steele Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 15,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 26,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.29. The stock had a trading volume of 851,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,935,864. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.78 and a twelve month high of $51.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.42.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

