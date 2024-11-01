Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Acquired by Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 281,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,768 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $21,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whelan Financial increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 195,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 538,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,439,000 after buying an additional 60,697 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 415.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 37,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 30,179 shares in the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 10,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BND opened at $73.05 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $68.45 and a 1-year high of $75.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.05.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

