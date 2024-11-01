Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 867,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,058 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Stephens Inc. AR’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $245,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29,053.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,264,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,730,000 after buying an additional 10,228,821 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,159,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024,631 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $892,895,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,407,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miramar Fiduciary Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3,670.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miramar Fiduciary Corp now owns 1,082,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,646 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $281.00 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $204.82 and a twelve month high of $289.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $280.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.63. The firm has a market cap of $421.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

