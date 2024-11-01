Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Wealth Forward LLC

Wealth Forward LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Wealth Forward LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Wealth Forward LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,879.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 251,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,266,000 after acquiring an additional 242,690 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 42,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,348,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $281.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $280.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $204.82 and a 52 week high of $289.70.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

