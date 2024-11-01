Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.140-3.180 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.170. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ventas also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.14-3.18 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

Ventas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $65.45 on Friday. Ventas has a 1 year low of $41.45 and a 1 year high of $67.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.60 and a 200 day moving average of $55.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Ventas had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ventas will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,058.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 40,079 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $2,296,125.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,717 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $56,529,016.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 20,000 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total transaction of $1,177,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,403 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,207,444.61. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 200,533 shares of company stock valued at $12,737,341. Insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Further Reading

