Veren (TSE:VRN) Price Target Lowered to C$10.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Veren (TSE:VRN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Veren from C$14.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Veren from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Veren from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut their target price on Veren from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Veren from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.89.

Veren Stock Performance

About Veren

Shares of TSE:VRN traded down C$0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching C$6.87. The stock had a trading volume of 5,408,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,138,214. Veren has a one year low of C$6.87 and a one year high of C$12.67.

Veren Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

