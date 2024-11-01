Verge Price Reaches $0.0036 (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. One Verge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a total market cap of $59.25 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,476.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $353.12 or 0.00501047 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00008589 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.14 or 0.00099529 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $156.92 or 0.00222654 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00026380 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00022208 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.65 or 0.00071871 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

