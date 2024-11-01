Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.63.

Vertex Energy Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Vertex Energy has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $5.04.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $750.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.29 million. Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 58.04% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTNR. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vertex Energy by 11.6% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 130,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 13,533 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Energy during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Energy during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Vertex Energy by 79.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Vertex Energy in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company, that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. The company engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. It sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

