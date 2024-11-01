Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $238.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.09 million. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. Viavi Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Viavi Solutions updated its Q2 guidance to $0.09 to $0.11 EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance to 0.090-0.110 EPS.

Viavi Solutions Stock Up 6.9 %

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.86. 4,661,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,783,827. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -58.29 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day moving average is $8.00. Viavi Solutions has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VIAV has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Viavi Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Viavi Solutions from $8.25 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viavi Solutions

In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 7,324 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $55,076.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,631 shares in the company, valued at $267,945.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Viavi Solutions news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 7,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $55,076.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,631 shares in the company, valued at $267,945.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Masood Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $137,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 213,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,923.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,976 shares of company stock valued at $720,562 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

