Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VRDN. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viridian Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRDN opened at $21.57 on Monday. Viridian Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $25.39. The company has a quick ratio of 15.82, a current ratio of 15.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.28.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.15). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 83.18% and a negative net margin of 79,185.77%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million. Equities analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Thomas W. Beetham purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.41 per share, for a total transaction of $117,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,460. The trade was a 500.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen F. Mahoney bought 21,400 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.33 per share, for a total transaction of $499,262.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,262. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas W. Beetham bought 5,000 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.41 per share, with a total value of $117,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,460. This trade represents a 500.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,626,400 shares of company stock worth $30,616,312 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 19.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 9.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 4.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 14.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 24.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

