Virtuals Protocol Price Tops $0.42 (VIRTUAL)

Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) traded 32.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 1st. Over the last week, Virtuals Protocol has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar. Virtuals Protocol has a total market capitalization of $419.21 million and approximately $17.38 million worth of Virtuals Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Virtuals Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000607 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Virtuals Protocol

Virtuals Protocol launched on December 23rd, 2023. Virtuals Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Virtuals Protocol’s official Twitter account is @virtuals_io. The official website for Virtuals Protocol is www.virtuals.io.

Buying and Selling Virtuals Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Virtuals Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Virtuals Protocol is 0.33780028 USD and is down -1.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $11,161,028.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.virtuals.io/.”

