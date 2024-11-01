Virtuals Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $23.04 Million (VIRTUAL)

Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) traded up 39.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. Virtuals Protocol has a market capitalization of $469.29 million and $23.04 million worth of Virtuals Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Virtuals Protocol has traded up 28.2% against the US dollar. One Virtuals Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00000675 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Virtuals Protocol

Virtuals Protocol launched on December 23rd, 2023. Virtuals Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Virtuals Protocol’s official Twitter account is @virtuals_io. Virtuals Protocol’s official website is www.virtuals.io.

Buying and Selling Virtuals Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Virtuals Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Virtuals Protocol is 0.33780028 USD and is down -1.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $11,161,028.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.virtuals.io/.”

