Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Lessened by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,200 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,212,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth $404,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.5% during the first quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,275 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 4.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 45,724 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $12,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Finally, Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 11,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,687.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $289.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $280.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $232.99 and a 12-month high of $296.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.96% and a return on equity of 53.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $321.00 price target (up from $318.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $317.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Compass Point began coverage on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $319.00 price target for the company. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Visa from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.07.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

