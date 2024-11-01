Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.221 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Vistra has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.0% annually over the last three years. Vistra has a payout ratio of 13.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Vistra to earn $5.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.5%.

Vistra stock opened at $124.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a PE ratio of 91.87 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.09. Vistra has a 12 month low of $32.34 and a 12 month high of $143.87.

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.69). Vistra had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Vistra will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Vistra in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Vistra from $105.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Vistra from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Guggenheim increased their target price on Vistra from $133.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.40.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

