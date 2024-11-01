Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY) Stock Price Up 25.6% – Here’s What Happened

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 25.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.31 and last traded at $11.31. Approximately 472 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.54.

About Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft develops and produces components and system solutions for power trains in hybrid vehicles, electric vehicles, and combustion engines in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Electrification Technology, Electronic Controls, Sensing & Actuation, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.