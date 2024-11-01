Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. Acquires 1,265 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 66.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.8% of Voisard Asset Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65.6% in the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $571.25 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $416.07 and a 1 year high of $588.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $571.53 and a 200 day moving average of $549.01. The firm has a market cap of $492.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

