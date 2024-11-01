Vulcan Forged PYR Price Down 1.2% This Week (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 1st. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for approximately $2.55 or 0.00003634 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $71.60 million and approximately $16.65 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Vulcan Forged PYR

PYR is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 39,010,322.42444957 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 2.295229 USD and is down -3.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 167 active market(s) with $3,767,630.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

