Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $22.73 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $67.56 million and $22.73 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for approximately $2.40 or 0.00003458 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00007094 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69,849.40 or 1.00466042 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00012434 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00006766 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006229 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00058326 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

PYR is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 39,010,322.42444957 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 2.295229 USD and is down -3.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 167 active market(s) with $3,767,630.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

