W Advisors LLC Sells 1,074 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

W Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

VYM stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.55. The stock had a trading volume of 268,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,660. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.51. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $101.46 and a 1-year high of $131.85. The firm has a market cap of $58.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.