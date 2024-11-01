W Advisors LLC Sells 265 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

W Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,433 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 52.6% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 272.5% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 514 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on NKE. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on NIKE from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.56.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,073,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,551,726. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.61. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $70.75 and a one year high of $123.39. The firm has a market cap of $116.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

