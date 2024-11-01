Wade Financial Advisory Inc Acquires 3,699 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Wade Financial Advisory Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc now owns 52,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,473,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,025,000 after purchasing an additional 22,923 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 89,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 68,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after buying an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.78. 11,004,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.56. The stock has a market cap of $115.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

