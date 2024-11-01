WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co.

Congress Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 211,101 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,101 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. owned 0.26% of WaFd worth $7,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WAFD. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in WaFd by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of WaFd by 5.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of WaFd by 1.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in WaFd by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in WaFd by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on WAFD. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on WaFd from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of WaFd in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of WaFd from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of WaFd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of WaFd from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

WaFd Stock Performance

Shares of WAFD opened at $33.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. WaFd, Inc has a 52-week low of $24.18 and a 52-week high of $37.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.83.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. WaFd had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $389.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that WaFd, Inc will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WaFd Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.94%.

WaFd Profile

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

