Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Given New $240.00 Price Target at Argus

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Argus from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

WM has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Waste Management from $213.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Waste Management from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.05.

WM stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $215.88. 67,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,615,396. Waste Management has a one year low of $162.34 and a one year high of $225.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $209.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.77. The company has a market cap of $86.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Waste Management will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 45.87%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 67.2% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

