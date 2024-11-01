WAX (WAXP) Market Capitalization Achieves $106.62 Million

WAX (WAXP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. One WAX coin can currently be bought for $0.0300 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, WAX has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. WAX has a market cap of $106.62 million and approximately $6.76 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,035.04 or 1.00018202 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69,021.65 or 0.99998801 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAX is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,275,782,194 coins and its circulating supply is 3,559,140,408 coins. WAX’s official website is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,275,393,290.023355 with 3,557,977,061.8305817 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.03048034 USD and is down -4.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $6,290,082.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

