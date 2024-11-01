Wedbush Has Pessimistic Outlook of Booking Q2 Earnings

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Booking in a research note issued on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $48.88 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $51.01. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $4,750.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Booking’s current full-year earnings is $177.37 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Booking’s Q4 2025 earnings at $40.78 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $206.46 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $233.16 EPS.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $83.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $77.94 by $5.95. Booking had a negative return on equity of 165.63% and a net margin of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Booking from $4,205.00 to $5,155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Booking from $3,560.00 to $4,900.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3,590.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,496.43.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $4,676.25 on Friday. Booking has a 52 week low of $2,756.13 and a 52 week high of $4,856.60. The firm has a market cap of $156.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4,118.59 and its 200-day moving average is $3,872.22.

Insider Activity at Booking

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Booking

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 1.9% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC grew its stake in Booking by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Booking by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

