Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Stock Price

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHBFree Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FHB. Barclays increased their target price on First Hawaiian from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on First Hawaiian from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Hawaiian has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $24.33.

First Hawaiian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB opened at $24.74 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.98. First Hawaiian has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $26.18.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 59.77%.

Institutional Trading of First Hawaiian

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 68.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 51.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Hawaiian by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

