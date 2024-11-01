Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Lincluden Management Ltd.

Lincluden Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Welltower by 26.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,236,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,731,842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,104,064 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Welltower in the first quarter valued at approximately $309,917,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,187,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,333,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257,213 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the second quarter worth approximately $254,977,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 19.0% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,329,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,771,000 after acquiring an additional 849,898 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WELL has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Welltower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up previously from $134.00) on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Welltower from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Welltower from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.38.

Welltower Stock Performance

NYSE WELL opened at $134.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $83.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.74, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.21. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.54 and a 1-year high of $139.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.31). Welltower had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 176.32%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

