Western Asset Total Return ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:WBND)

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0526 per share on Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.

Western Asset Total Return ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WBND traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $19.81. 11,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,606. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $19.19 and a 1-year high of $20.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.20.

Western Asset Total Return ETF Company Profile

The Western Asset Total Return ETF (WBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of fixed income securities from any geography with any credit rating. WBND was launched on Oct 3, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

