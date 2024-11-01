Western Asset Total Return ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:WBND)

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0526 per share on Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.
Western Asset Total Return ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:WBND traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $19.81. 11,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,606. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $19.19 and a 1-year high of $20.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.20.
Western Asset Total Return ETF Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset Total Return ETF
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Energy Vault Soars 100%: CEO Shares Why in MarketBeat Exclusive
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Meta’s Q3 Earnings Beat—Is This Dip a Golden Entry Opportunity?
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Top Nuclear Stocks Thriving on Soaring Energy Demand
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.