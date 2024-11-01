Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 on November 27th

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.471 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th.

Westlake Chemical Partners has a payout ratio of 110.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Westlake Chemical Partners to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.89 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 111.2%.

WLKP opened at $22.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $793.40 million, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.44 and a 200-day moving average of $22.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.68. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 1-year low of $21.16 and a 1-year high of $23.68.

Westlake Chemical Partners ( NYSE:WLKP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $284.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Westlake Chemical Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

In other news, SVP Andrew Kenner purchased 2,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.63 per share, with a total value of $60,919.96. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 185,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,186,550. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 16,119 shares of company stock valued at $369,340. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company’s ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, such as propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

