What is B. Riley’s Estimate for GoDaddy FY2024 Earnings?

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for GoDaddy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 31st. B. Riley analyst N. Khan now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $5.10 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.18. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for GoDaddy’s current full-year earnings is $5.07 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for GoDaddy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.54 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $10.01 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $12.45 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $15.31 EPS.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GDDY. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.23.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $166.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.12. GoDaddy has a 52 week low of $72.14 and a 52 week high of $171.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.17 and a 200 day moving average of $146.82.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 313.25%. GoDaddy’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of GoDaddy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in GoDaddy by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,655,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,708 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,855,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,501,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,743,000 after buying an additional 394,399 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 2,279.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 401,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,908,000 after buying an additional 384,386 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,733,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,748,603,000 after buying an additional 379,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.23, for a total value of $107,545.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,599.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total transaction of $906,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,686,868.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.23, for a total transaction of $107,545.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,599.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,744 shares of company stock worth $4,089,571. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.