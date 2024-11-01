What is Clarus Securities’ Forecast for TSE:FAR Q4 Earnings?

Foraco International SA (TSE:FAR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Clarus Securities decreased their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Foraco International in a research report issued on Thursday, October 31st. Clarus Securities analyst S. Kammermayer now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Foraco International’s current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for Foraco International’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS.
TSE:FAR opened at C$2.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.51. The firm has a market cap of C$222.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.75, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.40. Foraco International has a one year low of C$1.74 and a one year high of C$3.27.
Foraco International SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments: Mining and Water. The company offers exploration, development, and production drilling services to the mining industry for energy transition, gold, and mineral exploitation; and various geological sampling and testing techniques, including chips and cores, stabilized holes for blasting, logging, boreholes to be used for injection of water or acid, cold water injection, production boreholes, large diameter core, and dual tube rotary bulk samples.
