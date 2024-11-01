What is DA Davidson’s Estimate for HTLF Q4 Earnings?

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research note issued on Thursday, October 31st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the bank will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Heartland Financial USA’s current full-year earnings is $4.72 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Heartland Financial USA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $59.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Heartland Financial USA has a 52 week low of $26.44 and a 52 week high of $61.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.08.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $272.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS.

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.04%.

Insider Activity at Heartland Financial USA

In other news, EVP Lo B. Nestman sold 4,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $220,064.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,232,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,591,000 after purchasing an additional 88,886 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Heartland Financial USA by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 12,795 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 78.8% in the first quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 25,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 11,346 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

