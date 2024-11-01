What is Seaport Res Ptn’s Estimate for Hubbell Q3 Earnings?

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Hubbell in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Graham now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $4.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.79. The consensus estimate for Hubbell’s current full-year earnings is $16.47 per share.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.02. Hubbell had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

HUBB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hubbell from $407.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $454.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Hubbell from $400.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hubbell from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hubbell has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HUBB

Hubbell Price Performance

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $426.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $420.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $395.63. Hubbell has a twelve month low of $248.37 and a twelve month high of $461.77.

Institutional Trading of Hubbell

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Hubbell by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total value of $164,043.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,781.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total value of $5,868,528.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,861,791.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total value of $164,043.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,781.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $1.32 dividend. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.16%.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.