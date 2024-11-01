What is Wedbush’s Estimate for Williams-Sonoma Q2 Earnings?

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $1.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.78. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Williams-Sonoma’s current full-year earnings is $7.99 per share.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 51.57% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WSM. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.83.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $135.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.27. Williams-Sonoma has a 1 year low of $71.92 and a 1 year high of $174.26. The company has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSM. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 520.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 93 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.27, for a total value of $5,810,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,030,956 shares in the company, valued at $149,766,978.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 11,100 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $1,494,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,099. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.27, for a total transaction of $5,810,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,030,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,766,978.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.39%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading

