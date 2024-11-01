What is William Blair’s Estimate for Amgen FY2024 Earnings?

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Amgen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $19.62 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $19.60. The consensus estimate for Amgen’s current full-year earnings is $19.48 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q1 2025 earnings at $5.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $20.88 EPS.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 181.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.96 earnings per share.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amgen
Amgen Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of Amgen stock opened at $320.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.82. Amgen has a 52-week low of $249.70 and a 52-week high of $346.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.03 billion, a PE ratio of 40.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.61.
Amgen Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 115.24%.
Institutional Trading of Amgen
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,088,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,809,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,657 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Amgen by 547.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,005,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,991,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,923,915 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 33,125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,460,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,437,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446,757 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Amgen by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,701,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $844,137,000 after purchasing an additional 162,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 6,812.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,523,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,130,610,000 after buying an additional 2,486,882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.
About Amgen
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Amgen
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Starbucks Stock Primed for Growth Under New CEO Niccol’s Vision
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- 3 Large-Cap Stocks Primed for a Year-End Melt-Up Rally
- Stock Average Calculator
- Roblox Stock Set for More Gains After Strong Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.