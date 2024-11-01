WHY (WHY) Price Tops $0.0000

WHY (WHY) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. One WHY token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, WHY has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. WHY has a total market capitalization of $55.17 million and approximately $5.12 million worth of WHY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70,327.66 or 0.99789238 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70,072.22 or 0.99426796 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

WHY’s genesis date was April 4th, 2024. WHY’s total supply is 420,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WHY is www.madphant.com. WHY’s official Twitter account is @whyanelephant.

According to CryptoCompare, “WHY (WHY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WHY has a current supply of 420,000,000,000,000. The last known price of WHY is 0.00000013 USD and is down -3.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $5,234,880.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.madphant.com/.”

