William Blair Comments on CBIZ’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:CBZ)

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for CBIZ in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 29th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.65 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.64. The consensus estimate for CBIZ’s current full-year earnings is $2.64 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CBIZ’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $438.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.16 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of CBIZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Shares of CBZ opened at $68.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.86. CBIZ has a 52 week low of $51.16 and a 52 week high of $86.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBZ. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 309.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,128,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,606,000 after buying an additional 2,364,545 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 36.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,705,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,850,000 after buying an additional 986,774 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the first quarter worth $40,590,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in CBIZ by 2,333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 292,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,649,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in CBIZ by 134.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 305,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,602,000 after purchasing an additional 174,825 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

