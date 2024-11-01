William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc Buys 937 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the quarter. William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 531.3% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IJH stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,014,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,957,886. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.94 and a 52 week high of $64.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.03.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

