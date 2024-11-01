William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc Purchases New Shares in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC)

William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Freestate Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the third quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance

Shares of OXLC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.28. The stock had a trading volume of 562,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,221,366. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.15. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $5.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.34.

Oxford Lane Capital Dividend Announcement

Oxford Lane Capital Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 20.73%. Oxford Lane Capital’s payout ratio is 72.14%.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

