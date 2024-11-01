William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc Sells 13,325 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,325 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 13.5% of William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $15,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 271,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,707,000 after purchasing an additional 19,931 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $511,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 287.2% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 10,622 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 136,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,938,000 after acquiring an additional 46,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,169,000. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.38. 634,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,660,533. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.68 and a fifty-two week high of $99.18. The firm has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.08.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2882 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.