WT Asset Management Ltd Takes Position in ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE)

WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 57,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RERE. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in ATRenew by 30.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 47,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ATRenew in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATRenew in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ATRenew by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 560,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 115,853 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of ATRenew by 231.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 192,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 134,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RERE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.39. The stock had a trading volume of 125,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,993. ATRenew Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $3.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $582.85 million, a PE ratio of -26.44, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of -0.16.

ATRenew ( NYSE:RERE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $519.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.00 million. ATRenew had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that ATRenew Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras; and vintage bags, watches, liquor, gold, and various household goods through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

