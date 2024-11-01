Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, KeyCorp Analyst Says

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on XEL. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Argus raised Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.38.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $67.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Xcel Energy has a 12-month low of $46.79 and a 12-month high of $67.73. The company has a market capitalization of $37.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.39.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.06). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Xcel Energy will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.3% in the second quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 22,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

