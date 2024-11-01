On October 29, 2024, Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) reported in a Form 8-K filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission that James E. Callaway and Adam Logal, members of the company’s board of directors, have chosen not to stand for re-election at the upcoming 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

The decision made by Dr. Callaway and Mr. Logal to step down from their positions was clarified as not stemming from any disagreement with Xenetic Biosciences on matters related to the company’s operations, policies, or practices. The company expressed its gratitude towards both departing board members for their dedicated service.

Xenetic Biosciences, based in Framingham, Massachusetts, is traded on The Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker symbol XBIO. The company’s interim Chief Executive Officer & Chief Financial Officer, James Parslow, signed off the report on October 31, 2024.

This regulatory update brings forth significant changes within Xenetic Biosciences’ corporate governance structure as it moves towards the 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. Investors and stakeholders will be keen to observe the subsequent board developments within the organization.

