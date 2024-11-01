On October 29, 2024, Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) reported in a Form 8-K filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission that James E. Callaway and Adam Logal, members of the company’s board of directors, have chosen not to stand for re-election at the upcoming 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.
The decision made by Dr. Callaway and Mr. Logal to step down from their positions was clarified as not stemming from any disagreement with Xenetic Biosciences on matters related to the company’s operations, policies, or practices. The company expressed its gratitude towards both departing board members for their dedicated service.
This regulatory update brings forth significant changes within Xenetic Biosciences’ corporate governance structure as it moves towards the 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. Investors and stakeholders will be keen to observe the subsequent board developments within the organization.
This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Xenetic Biosciences’s 8K filing here.
About Xenetic Biosciences
Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Xenetic Biosciences
- What is a support level?
- Microsoft Can Hit New All-Time Highs This Year – Here’s Why
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zillow Stock’s Bull Case: Why This Recent Sell-Off Could Be a Buy
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- IonQ’s Quantum Surge: Ride the Wave or Cash Out?